Video: Joao Pedro equalises for Brighton after shock Declan Rice decision

Brighton have brought the game back level just minutes after Declan Rice was controversially sent off for a second yellow card.

With the Gunners down to ten men, the atmosphere around the Emirates immediately changed with a previously tame Seagulls now pushing Arsenal back to their own area.

After a swift attacking move forced a save out of David Raya, the ball fell to Pedro who calmy swept into the back of the net.

