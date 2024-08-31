Video: Joao Pedro equalises for Brighton after shock Declan Rice decision

Posted by

Brighton have brought the game back level just minutes after Declan Rice was controversially sent off for a second yellow card.

The day keeps getting worse for Mikel Arteta’s side as Brighton have drawn level at the Emirates just minutes after Rice received a second yellow card.

With the Gunners down to ten men, the atmosphere around the Emirates immediately changed with a previously tame Seagulls now pushing Arsenal back to their own area.

After a swift attacking move forced a save out of David Raya, the ball fell to Pedro who calmy swept into the back of the net.

Video courtesy of Via Play.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Declan Rice shown red card following bizarre incident against Brighton
Crystal Palace snubbed the chance to sign 20-year-old attacker this summer
‘In the past…’: Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Tottenham game
More Stories Joao Pedro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.