(Video) Kai Havertz chips Bart Verbruggen following beautiful Bukayo Saka assist

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal have taken a first-half lead against Brighton and Hove Albion during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

After beating Wolves and Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are looking to make it three wins from their first three league games.

And taking a giant step toward continuing their unbeaten run, Arsenal have opened today’s scoring after just 39 minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
Free agents who could improve West Ham this season – opinion
Tottenham Hotspur legend questions Chelsea’s shock signing
First-team player set to leave Aston Villa after transfer window

Winger Bukayo Saka, who has been causing Jack Hinshelwood problems all first half, played a beautiful through ball right into Kai Havertz’s path, leaving the German with a perfect one-on-one goalscoring opportunity.

And the former Chelsea man didn’t disappoint. Chipping the en-rushing Bart Verbruggen, Havertz’s effort sailed over the Dutch keeper and right into the back of the away team’s net.

Pictures from BeIN Sports.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.