(Video) Kai Havertz chips Bart Verbruggen following beautiful Bukayo Saka assist

Arsenal have taken a first-half lead against Brighton and Hove Albion during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

After beating Wolves and Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are looking to make it three wins from their first three league games.

And taking a giant step toward continuing their unbeaten run, Arsenal have opened today’s scoring after just 39 minutes.

Winger Bukayo Saka, who has been causing Jack Hinshelwood problems all first half, played a beautiful through ball right into Kai Havertz’s path, leaving the German with a perfect one-on-one goalscoring opportunity.

And the former Chelsea man didn’t disappoint. Chipping the en-rushing Bart Verbruggen, Havertz’s effort sailed over the Dutch keeper and right into the back of the away team’s net.

Kai Havertz, that is a beautiful finish ??? ? Watch Arsenal vs. Brighton live on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YKrISUFfb4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 31, 2024

??| GOAL: HAVERTZ OPENS THE SCORING FOR ARSENAL!! Arsenal 1-0 Brighton pic.twitter.com/UakmN0FMv9 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 31, 2024

