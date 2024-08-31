First-team player set to leave Aston Villa after transfer window

Leander Dendoncker appears to be heading back to one of his former clubs.

The Belgian is not part of Unai Emery’s first-team plans and has therefore been made available for transfer.

Although the 29-year-old failed to complete a permanent move before the close of the summer transfer window on Friday night, he is still able to leave on loan and join a club whose country’s window is still open.

And that’s where a move back to Belgium comes in.

The Belgian transfer window does not close until next Friday and Dendoncker has been spotted arriving at Anderlecht to undergo his medical ahead of a season-long loan switch.

After coming through their youth academy, the midfielder spent 10 years at Anderlecht before moving to join Wolves in 2019.

However, very much out of favour at Villa Park, the midfielder, who has just two years left on his contract, is set to return to his old club side in what will surely be one of his last season’s as a Villa player.