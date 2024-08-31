Leicester man set to leave the club after transfer window

Leicester City were one of the Premier League’s busiest teams.

The Foxes made nine first-team signings including midfield pair Oliver Skipp and Bilal El Khannouss.

There weren’t as many outgoings though with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall the only player leaving and bringing in a fee. The midfielder followed Enzo Maresca to Chelsea for a reported £35 million.

Surprisingly too, Boubakary Soumare, despite being wanted by Ligue 1 side Monaco, failed to leave the King Power.

The midfielder looked certain to leave but talks didn’t progress. However, according to recent reports, the 25-year-old is still expected to leave the Foxes.

Rumoured to be a transfer target for Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas, Sourmare, who has two years left on his contract, is able to move to Turkey with their transfer window not set to close until the 18th of September.

During his three years with Leicester, Soumare, who spent last season out on loan with Sevilla, has registered one assist in 60 games in all competitions.

