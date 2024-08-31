There is still confusion when it comes to Liam Cooper’s departure from Leeds United.

The 32-year-old was a very popular figure among supporters, making 284 appearances across all competitions following his 2014 arrival — helping the club win the Championship title and return to the Premier League in 2020 along the way.

Cooper remained with the Whites following their relegation back to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season and played 19 times across all competitions last campaign.

However, the 19-time Scotland international didn’t have his contract renewed and became a free agent at the end of July.

That’s what we were led to believe, anyway.

As of yet, Leeds have still made no official announcement regarding Cooper’s departure, while recent reports say that a move to Hull City has collapsed.

With Cooper understood to want to sign another contract at Elland Road, it’s anyone’s guess what happens next.

“They had to bring Rodon because also, let’s not forget, Liam Cooper has gone, as far as we’re aware,” BBC journalist Jonny Buchan said on Don’t Go to Bed Just Yet (via MOT Leeds News).

“They wished him Happy Birthday on Twitter the other day but we haven’t heard anything else about his situation.”

As Buchan mentioned, Leeds signed Rodon from Spurs over the summer, with the Welshman joining Pascal Struijk and Max Wober on what is admittedly a thin United centre-back depth chart.