Liverpool secure another signing as player confirms move on social media after transfer window shuts

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves, adding one of England’s most promising young defenders to their academy ranks.

As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have secured Ayman on a five-year contract.

The deal, which includes a £2 million compensation fee, has been approved through the Premier League’s stringent five-step process.

?? Alvin Ayman joins Liverpool from Wolves, deal confirmed for 16 year old talent. https://t.co/HzEK21FvGZ pic.twitter.com/X2VwfZkRLn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2024

Ayman, a left-footed centre-back with dual Egyptian-English nationality, has been making waves in youth football circles. Last season, he impressed for Wolves’ U21 side, featuring in nine matches across the U18 Premier League and Premier League 2.

Ayman confirms transfer with social media post

Ayman has officially confirmed himself to be a Liverpool player after taking to Instagram to share the news.

He shared the picture of him signing the contract along with the following caption :

“New beginnings Liverpool FC. Would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff at Wolves for helping me develop over the past 2 years. God is good.”

Liverpool’s decision to invest in Ayman shows the club’s commitment to developing young talent for the future.

The young defender’s ability to excel at a competitive level suggests he has the potential to become a key player for the Reds in the coming years.

Impressive start to Arne Slot’s era

Fans have been left disappointed by the lack of transfer activity this summer despite the club being in a managerial transition phase, with Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp who left the club at the end of last season.

However, the start to Slot’s era has been incredible. They enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, securing comfortable wins against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Sevilla. And they continued that form into the new Premier League campaign with wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford.

But the Dutchman’s first true test of the season will come tomorrow when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford.