Kevin Nolan has named Steven Gerrard as the Premier League’s best-ever player, but believes Kevin De Bruyne is ‘getting closer to him than anyone ever has’.

Gerrard played 504 times in the English top flight during his playing career. Despite often lining up in average teams during a lean spell for Liverpool, the 114-time England international still managed to net 121 goals and 97 assists during that time.

The midfielder’s form often dragged Liverpool into European qualification while, away from the Premier League, Gerrard captained the Reds to multiple titles, including the Champions League and FA Cup.

In terms of trophies, De Bruyne has enjoyed far more success, winning six Premier League titles, a Champions League and a host of domestic cups during his time with Manchester City so far.

The 33-year-old Belgian has also managed 69 goals and 114 assists in the Premier League with the Cityzens, picking up a host of individual awards along the way.

De Bruyne catching Gerrard, says Nolan

Former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Nolan believes fellow Scouser Gerrard is the Premier League’s greatest-ever player.

However, Nolan admitted De Bruyne is catching the Englishman up and is capable of things even Gerrard couldn’t do with the ball.

“Kevin de Bruyne does things that no-one else can do. He makes passes no one else can make. I would go as far to say that not even Steven Gerrard could make the passes that we see Kevin de Bruyne do,” Nolan told BBC Radio 5 Live ahead of Man City’s clash with West Ham on Saturday.

“Gerrard is the best player to have played in the Premier League, the best midfielder to do so, but Kevin de Bruyne is getting closer to him than anyone ever has.”