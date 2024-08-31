Man United announce Manuel Ugarte late on deadline day to complete their summer spending

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Though it wasn’t officially announced until just before the transfer window closed for business, Man United finally confirmed the capture of Manuel Ugarte to complete their summer spending.

After already landing the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, having Ugarte to come in as a defensive midfielder means that Erik ten Hag now has cover in all areas.

As the first proper window under the INEOS regime too, it’s a fine start from Sir Jim Ratcliffe et al.

They’ve given their manager the tools to do the job and now it’s down to the Dutchman to prove that last season definitely was a fluke.

After a decent opening campaign as United manager, ten Hag saw his stock plummet last season.

Manuel Ugarte offers strength and combativeness in central midfield

The Red Devils were bombed out of the Champions League, finished in their worst-ever Premier League position, and though they won the FA Cup with a commanding performance in the final against Man City, they were an unbelievably tight VAR offside decision from surrendering a three-goal lead to Coventry City in the semi-final.

So far in 2024/25, United have squeaked past Fulham and lost in injury time to Brighton and Hove Albion, and in both games they’ve been less than impressive. Therefore, the pressure is squarely on ten Hag’s shoulders.

However, Ugarte’s combativeness and will to win will be of huge benefit to the squad.

More Stories / Latest News
Club wanted to pay record fee for Chelsea ace, report reveals why move collapsed
Video: “It’s the rules” – Ten Hag unhappy with PSR as Man United bid goodbye to McTominay
Ten Hag put the block on late swoop for Man United pair

Once Zirkzee finds his scoring boots on a regular basis and Yoro returns to help shore up the back line, United have no excuse not to make a vast improvement on their showing last season.

With only two games gone it’s no time to judge, but come the next transfer window in January, if ten Hag doesn’t have his staff back playing the sparkling football that the Old Trafford faithful demand, he could find that there’s renewed interest in his position.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Manuel Ugarte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.