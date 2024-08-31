Manager hits out at Leeds for what they did after Gray and Rutter sales

Chris Wilder is not happy with Leeds United for what they did after selling Georgino Rutter and Archie Gray.

The Whites lost two of their best players but received £80 million in exchange for the pair.

And attempting to reinvest in the squad, Daniel Farke’s side made a late offer, believed to be worth just £13 million, for Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Wilder took offence to his rivals’ offer though and didn’t hide his feelings during a recent press conference.

“With Gus, we talked about it from a Leeds point of view and what they did,” the Blades boss said.

“I will always be honest with you and you know what I thought about it.

“They sold two players for £40m each and ridiculously low-balled us for our best player.

“I’m not here to appease anyone up the road, I’m here for Sheffield United Football Club and its best interests. The number was ridiculously low.”

Leeds’ offer was, of course, rejected and Hamer will now continue at Bramall Lane. Whether or not the Whites return for the 27-year-old in January remains to be seen though.

