From Cristiano Ronaldo to Ricardo Carvalho, Portugal has provided the Premier League with some incredible players over the years.

Bernardo Silva is right up among the best of them, winning six Premier League titles, a Champions League and a host of other honours with Manchester City so far.

And now, the 30-year-old has placed himself at the head of a very exclusive club with his latest achievement.

Bernardo Silva eclipses Ronaldo and Co

It was Silva’s quick through-ball to Erling Haaland that helped get City off the mark in their 3-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

In setting up his Norwegian teammate, Silva registered his second assist of the new Premier League season having also laid the ball up for Haaland in City’s 2-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend.

But overall, Silva has now moved to 44 assists in Premier League play (per the Premier League website)

That’s enough to move him one clear of former Manchester United winger Nani as the Premier League’s top all-time Portuguese assist provider, with fellow Red Devils icons Bruno Fernandes (41) and Cristiano Ronaldo (37) occupying third and fourth place.

Premier League top Portuguese assist providers

Bernardo Silva: 44 Nani: 43 Bruno Fernandes: 41 Cristiano Ronaldo: 37 Luis Boa Morte: 35

The 2024/25 campaign is very young but Man City, Haaland and Silva have burst out of the blocks. That could be the perfect combination for Silva to pull even further clear at the top of this particular role of honour.