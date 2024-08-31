Manchester United have confirmed forward Jadon Sancho has joined Chelsea on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

Sancho failed to feature in either of Man Utd’s opening two Premier League games despite featuring heavily in pre-season after returning from a loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The England international was heavily linked with a number of high-profile moves throughout the summer, including Juventus, Bayern Munich and another Dortmund return.

In the end, it was Chelsea who won the race for his signature, completing a deal just in time before the closure of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd release Jadon Sancho statement

Fans were left confused as to why neither club had confirmed the transfer of Sancho almost 24 hours after the transfer window closed.

But United finally released a statement on their official website confirming the deal on Saturday evening.

“Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has joined Chelsea on loan for the remainder of the season,” their statement read.