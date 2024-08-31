Mikel Arteta provides Jurrien Timber update after devastating injury scare

Mikel Arteta has revealed the extent of Jurrien Timber’s injury after the Dutch defender was forced off late on during Saturday’s clash.

The Gunners were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a game that will fuel conversations over the next week.

Unfortunately, it will not be the quality of the football but of the referees which will be argued by fans due to the controversial decision to send Declan Rice off immediately after the break.

The English midfielder was judged to have delayed the restart by prodding the ball away before Joel Veltman had a chance to take his free-kick, earning him a second yellow card.

Arsenal were unable to hold onto their lead with Joao Pedro smashing home the equaliser soon after with the game finishing 1-1.

Things could have been a lot worse for the Spanish manager when defender Timber was forced off with a perceived injury that no doubt had hearts in mouths around the Emirates.

But speaking after the game, Arteta revealed that it was not serious and just some cramp from the Dutch international via the Metro.

Timber missed almost all of last season, barring the first and last game, due to a horrific ACL injury with his presence now in the team an essential part.

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans however, they will have to wait at least a few weeks to see their new Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino in action with the 28-year-old suffering a reported shoulder fracture.