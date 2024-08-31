Mohamed Salah has revealed that pressing has been the biggest thing Arne Slot has tried to change at Liverpool so far.

The Dutchman arrived at Anfield this summer following a glittering nine-year spell under Jurgen Klopp, who guided the club to Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles among a host of other honours.

Naturally, after such a long and successful period under one manager, patience will be needed as the Liverpool squad adjust to Slot’s needs.

However, the early signs are good with the Reds beating both Ipswich Town and Brentford 2-0 in Slot’s first two games in charge.

Salah reveals biggest Liverpool change under Slot

One of the biggest hallmarks of Klopp’s time in charge of Liverpool was their intense pressing and ability to win the ball back high up the pitch.

Under Slot, things appear to be a little more measured and possession-based, although there have still been moments for Liverpool to get after their opponents.

According to Salah, this has been the biggest change under Slot so far, with the new manager effectively trying to re-programme a team that spent so long playing ‘heavy metal football’ under Klopp.

“Naturally when you keep doing things for seven or eight years, you’re subconsciously programmed to do it that way,” Salah told Liverpool’s official website ahead of Sunday’s clash with arch-rivals Manchester United.

“So the new manager, especially in the pre-season, he was on top of those things and told me, ‘OK, I know you did that for many years but our pressing is quite different so I want you to adapt to that as well.’

“So, I’m trying to adapt to it. So far it’s working well for all of us, so hopefully we keep going in that direction.”