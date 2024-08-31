Exclusive: Newcastle will have competition to land Marc Guehi in January

Although they were unsuccessful with multiple bids during the summer transfer window, Newcastle United are expected to go back in for Crystal Palace ace, Marc Guehi, in January.

CaughtOffside sources note that the Magpies are unlikely to get things all their own way, however.

Premier League heavyweights, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all apparently planning on trying to convince the England international to join them, and none are reported to be put off by the expected asking price of £75m.

Newcastle will have Premier League rivals for Guehi signature in January

Given that the player’s contract will then only have 18 months left to run, there’s an argument that the South Londoners will be lucky to get anywhere near that figure, though a compromise is likely to be found if Guehi indicates a desire to leave.

Although recent reports have suggested that the Palace captain didn’t push for a move away this summer, sources close to the player have advanced to CaughtOffside that he was, in fact, disappointed by the Eagles stance, and will therefore ask for a move in January as a result.

In order to try and, at the very least, get more money for him, Palace are planning to start negotiations to extend the English defender’s contract until 2029, though it’s clear that their hope is he would actually honour the entirety of any deal were it to be signed by him.

By the start of next season he will still only be 25 years of age and therefore could be considered an asset for many years to come.

Even when taking into account that his contract is running down, for reasons of his expected longevity in the game and his projection over the coming years, Palace are well within their rights to demand a best price.

If Oliver Glasner is to lose another of his best players, he can at least be comforted by the fact that if an auction for his services results, he will have decent money to spend on squad renewal in the new year.