Newcastle United fans have been left with a sour taste in their mouth following their club’s efforts in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have established themselves as a Premier League force in recent years with the backing of PIF.

However, Eddie Howe’s squad was in serious need of strengthening this summer, especially as an injury crisis effectively derailed their 2023/24 campaign.

Newcastle were linked with a number of high-profile moves, including for the likes of Marc Guehi, Federico Chiesa and Noni Madueke.

But by the time the window closed on Friday, Lloyd Kelly and William Osula were Newcastle’s only outfield arrivals — alongside making Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea permanent, while goalkeepers Oydsseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy also signed.

Deeney: There’s trouble brewing at Newcastle

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney is worried about the relationship between Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Speaking in a video predicting the outcome of Newcastle’s match at home to Spurs this weekend, the ex-Watford and Birmingham City striker accused Mitchell of adding little value over the summer with the pressure now on Mitchell to deliver in the next window.

“Newcastle have been all over the place,” Deeney said on TikTok (via Geordie Boot Boys).

“There’s trouble brewing with Eddie Howe and the Director of Football because they brought in Lloyd Kelly, and that’s it. He was on a free. Eddie could have done that by sending a text message, so the Director of Football is under a bit of pressure there. I am going to say it’s going to be a good game, 3-2 Spurs.”

Despite the transfer woes, Newcastle have remained unbeaten at the start of the new season, beating Southampton 1-0 on the opening day before drawing 1-1 away at Bournemouth and making it past Nottingham Forest on penalties in the EFL Cup second round.