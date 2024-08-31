BBC pundit that loves Niclas Fullkrug makes intriguing West Ham vs Man City prediction

Saturday afternoon sees West Ham host Man City in what’s sure to be a game for the footballing purists, and one in which Niclas Fullkrug could possibly be handed a start by Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard has generally stuck with his tried and tested Hammers players from the start in the opening matches, however, it’s arguable that a player with Fullkrug’s physicality and heading ability deserve a decent shot at upsetting the City backline.

Pep Guardiola’s side are already ominously sat at the top of the Premier League table, with six points from their two games and a very slightly superior goal difference to all of the other teams – Arsenal, Liverpool, Brighton – that on the game points.

Chris Sutton predicting Man City procession despite potential Fullkrug intervention

Unlike under David Moyes where the object in these types of games was likely to be safety first, there’s an expectation that Lopetegui will want to see his side play some free-flowing football, however, there’s a question mark as to whether that will play straight into City’s hands.

By ensuring a low defensive block, City will find it much more difficult to get through than if the Hammers turn up ready to go toe-to-toe with one of the best football playing sides on the continent.

BBC Sport pundit, Chris Sutton, at least thinks the hosts will get on the scoresheet.

‘I can’t see anyone stopping Man City at this time, they just dominate teams, dominate games. I think that City will win this one,’ he wrote in his column for the outlet.

‘West Ham, it looks like Michael Antonio will lead the line. I love Niclas Fullkrug and would love to see him get a start, I don’t know whether he will because Antonio was on the bench in the League Cup.

‘I think West Ham will score but I think Man City will score more.’

It’s an intriguing prediction given just how well West Ham have strengthened across the summer, and doesn’t place any emphasis whatsoever on the problems that the hosts might be expected to cause their more celebrated visitors.