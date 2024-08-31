Tottenham Hotspur will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League tomorrow and they will look to build on their impressive victory last time.

Spurs picked up a 4-0 win over Everton and they will look to continue at that level. They have a quality squad and the fans will certainly expect a strong performance from their players.

The Londoners will be desperate for Champions League qualification this season and they will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well. They need to beat these teams in order to do well this season. Newcastle have a formidable squad and this is likely to be a tough challenge for Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if they can step up and produce a strong performance away from home.

Previously Spurs have struggled away from home against Newcastle, and they cannot afford to be complacent here.

Newcastle to beat Tottenham?

Meanwhile, popular pundit and former Arsenal player Paul Merson has predicted Newcastle to win the game against Spurs. He believes that the North London club will struggle on their travels and they will come up short against the Magpies.

“Tottenham had a brilliant result when they beat Everton 4-0 last weekend. But I’m backing Newcastle to win this one,” Merson wrote in his column for Sportskeeda. “This is a real test for Spurs, especially considering they’re playing away from home. “In the past, I’ve seen Tottenham getting destroyed on the road in this particular fixture, so it’s a big test for them psychologically as well.”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will certainly demand a professional performance from his players and a defeat will be extremely disappointing for him. Spurs have the quality and experience to grind out all three points here and anything less than a victory will be underwhelming for the manager and the fans.