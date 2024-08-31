Premier League explains controversial Declan Rice red card that rules him out of North London derby

In a rather bizarre incident during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton, Declan Rice was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, leaving many fans and players confused.

The Gunners initially took control of the match, with Kai Havertz scoring a brilliant goal in the first half to put Arsenal ahead. However, the game took a dramatic turn in the second half.

Bizarre Declan Rice red card

Already on a yellow card, Rice committed a foul on Brighton’s Joel Veltman. As Veltman quickly attempted to take the free-kick, he inadvertently kicked Rice’s ankle instead of the ball.

To everyone’s surprise, it was Rice who was shown a second yellow card for what the referee deemed as “delaying the restart,” according to the Premier League Match Centre.

The Premier League’s dedicated Match Centre, introduced this season to provide real-time refereeing and VAR clarifications, explained that Rice was penalised for delaying Brighton’s free-kick, leading to his dismissal.

#ARSBHA – 48’ The referee issued a second yellow card to Declan Rice for delaying the restart. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) August 31, 2024

Arsenal, reduced to 10 men, struggled to maintain their lead. Brighton capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Joao Pedro scoring the equaliser.

Despite continued pressure from Brighton, Arsenal managed to hold on, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.