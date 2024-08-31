Premier League rivals shut down incredible £50m package from Newcastle on deadline day

Newcastle reportedly had a deal in the region of £50 million rejected by Nottingham Forest for their winger Anthony Elanga during the final hours of deadline day.

The Premier League summer transfer window slammed shut on Friday night after a relatively quiet window compared to the league’s standards.

The reluctance from their sides to spend big to bring in much-needed talent has led to a lot of fans feeling underwhelmed and disappointed heading into the gruelling campaign.

None more so than Newcastle fans who would’ve hoped for at least one marquee signing but instead were left wanting more again as their squad still lacks depth in some very key areas.

The Magpies were seemingly very timid to make any big moves in the transfer window but according to reports from Athletic journalist Daniel Talyor, they made a last-minute effort to bring in another attacker.

Taylor revealed on X that Howe’s side put forward a proposed package to Nottingham Forest for winger Elanaga that included Miguel Almiron.

The report claims that a major reason why the offer was turned down was because of how influential the 22-year-old is to the rest of the dressing room and that it would be perceived as a ‘mood killer’.

