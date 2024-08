Every Premier League team’s summer signings ranked: How did your club do?

The transfer window has now closed and it’s been another busy summer for clubs in the English Premier League.

Newly promoted Southampton (18) and Ipswich Town (12) were the two busiest clubs. The pair, who hope to retain their top-flight status, brought in a total of 30 new players.

Chelsea were the window’s biggest spenders. The Blues splashed out £219.7 million on talent including top signing Pedro Neto, who joined from Wolves for just over £50 million.

Interestingly, title favourites Manchester City and Arsenal were among the quietest teams. Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta made just two new signings each with Ilkay Gundogan’s free transfer from Barcelona among the window’s best pieces of business.

This summer’s total combined spending for clubs in the Premier League was £2.08 billion; down from last year’s record-breaking £2.44 billion spend.

You can just read on and find your club to see how CaughtOffside ranks their summer signings.

Arsenal

Riccardo Calafiori

Defender | £38 million | 7/10

Mikel Merino

Midfielder | £27 million | 7/10

Aston Villa

Amadou Onana

Midfielder | £50 million | 7/10

Ian Maatsen

Defender | £37.5 million | 8/10

Cameron Archer

Forward | £14 million | 6/10

Jaden Philogene

Forward | £13.5 million | 6/10

Samuel Iling-Junior

Forward | £11.8 million | 5/10

Lewis Dobbin

Forward | £10 million | 2/10

Enzo Barrenechea

Midfielder | £6.7 million | 6/10

Ross Barkley

Midfielder | £5 million | 7/10

Bournemouth

Evanilson

Forward | £31 million | 6/10

Luis Sinisterra

Forward | £19.7 million | 7/10

Enes Unal

Forward | £14 million | 6/10

Dean Huijsen

Defender | £12.8 million | 6/10

Julian Araujo

Defender | £8.5 million | 7/10

Alex Paulsen

Goalkeeper | £1.9 million | 4/10

Daniel Jebbison

Forward | Free transfer | 5/10

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Goalkeeper | Loan | 8/10

Brentford

Igor Thiago

Forward | £27.8 million | 6/10

Sepp van den Berg

Defender | £19.9 million | 6/10

Fabio Carvalho

Midfielder | £19.7 million | 8/10

Gustavo Nunes

Forward | £10.1 million | 6/10

Jayden Meghoma

Defender | £5 million | 6/10

Brighton and Hove Albion

Georginio Rutter

Forward | £39.4 million | 6/10

Yankuba Minteh

Forward | £29.5 million | 8/10

Mats Wieffer

Midfielder | £27 million | 6/10

Brajan Gruda

Forward | £26.5 million | 6/10

Ferdi Kadioglu

Defender | £27.3 million | 8/10

Matt O’Riley

Midfielder | £24.9 million | 7/10

Ibrahim Osman

Forward | £16.5 million | 7/10

Matlick Yalcouye

Midfielder | £6 million | 6/10

Amario Cozier-Duberry

Forward | Free transfer | 6/10

Chelsea

Pedro Neto

Forward | £50.5 million | 7/10

Joao Felix

Midfielder | £43.8 million | 7/10

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Midfielder | £29.8 million | 5/10

Filip Jorgensen

Goalkeeper | £20.6 million | 5/10

Omari Kellyman

Midfielder | £19 million | 6/10

Mike Penders

Goalkeeper | £16.8 million | 4/10

Aaron Anselmino

Defender | £13.9 million | 4/10

Renato Veiga

Defender | £11.8 million | 6/10

Caleb Wiley

Defender | £8.5 million | 6/10

Marc Guiu

Forward | £5 million | 5/10

Tosin Adarabioyo

Defender | Free transfer | 6/10

Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah

Forward | £25 million | 7/10

Maxence Lacroix

Defender | £15.1 million | 7/10

Ismaila Sarr

Forward | £12.6 million | 8/10

Chadi Riad

Defender | £12.6 million | 7/10

Daichi Kamada

Midfielder | Free transfer | 7/10

Louie Moulden

Goalkeeper | Free transfer | 6/10

Trevoh Chalobah

Defender | Loan | 6/10

Matt Turner

Goalkeeper | Loan | 5/10

Everton

Jake O’Brien

Defender | £16.4 million | 6/10

Iliman Ndiaye

Forward | £15.6 million | 6/10

Tim Iroegbunam

Midfielder | £9 million | 6/10

Asmir Begovic

Goalkeeper | Free transfer | 4/10

Jesper Lindstrom

Midfielder | Loan | 6/10

Armando Broja

Forward | Loan | 7/10

Orel Mangala

Midfielder | Loan | 6/10

Fulham

Emile Smith Rowe

Midfielder | £26.8 million | 8/10

Joachim Andersen

Defender | £24.9 million | 7/10

Sander Berge

Midfielder | £19.9 million | 6/10

Jorge Cuenca

Defender | £5.6 million | 6/10

Ryan Sessegnon

Defender | Free transfer | 7/10

Reiss Nelson

Forward | Loan | 7/10

Ipswich Town

Omari Hutchinson

Forward | £19.8 million | 5/10

Jacob Greaves

Defender | £18.1 million | 6/10

Liam Delap

Forward | £15 million | 5/10

Jack Clarke

Forward | £14.9 million | 5/10

Dara O’Shea

Defender | £12 million | 6/10

Sammie Szmodics

Midfielder | £8.9 million | 6/10

Arijanet Muric

Goalkeeper | £8 million | 6/10

Chiedozie Ogbene

Forward | £8 million | 7/10

Conor Townsend

Defender | £500,000 | 6/10

Ben Johnson

Defender | Free transfer | 6/10

Jens Cajuste

Midfielder | Loan | 6/10

Kalvin Phillips

Midfielder | Loan | 7/10

Leicester City

Oliver Skipp

Midfielder | £19.8 million | 5/10

Bilal El Khannouss

Midfielder | £17.3 million | 6/10

Issahaku Fatawu

Forward | £14.3 million | 7/10

Caleb Okoli

Defender | £11.8 million | 6/10

Jordan Ayew

Forward | £5 million | 6/10

Michael Golding

Midfielder | £5 million | 6/10

Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Forward | Free transfer | 6/10

Odsonne Edouard

Forward | Loan | 6/10

Facundo Buonanotte

Midfielder | Loan | 6/10

Liverpool

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Goalkeeper | £27.3 million | 7/10

Federico Chiesa

Forward | £10 million | 8/10

Manchester City

Savinho

Forward | £21 million | 8/10

Ilkay Gundogan

Midfielder | Free transfer | 9/10

Manchester United

Leny Yoro

Defender | £52.2 million | 7/10

Manuel Ugarte

Midfielder | £42 million | 7/10

Matthijs De Ligt

Defender | £37.9 million | 7/10

Joshua Zirkzee

Forward | £35.8 million | 7/10

Noussair Mazraoui

Defender | £12.6 million | 7/10

Newcastle United

Lewis Hall

Defender | £27.8 million | 7/10

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Goalkeeper | £19.9 million | 6/10

William Osula

Forward | £9.8 million | 6/10

Lloyd Kelly

Defender | Free transfer | 7/10

John Ruddy

Goalkeeper | Free transfer | 3/10

Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson

Midfielder | £34.7 million | 6/10

Morato

Defender | £12.6 million | 6/10

Nikola Milenkovic

Defender | £12 million | 6/10

Ramon Sosa

Forward | £10.1 million | 6/10

David Carmo

Defender | £9.2 million | 7/10

Jota Silva

Forward | £5.9 million | 7/10

Marko Stamenic

Midfielder | £4.6 million | 6/10

Carlos Miguel

Goalkeeper | £3.4 million | 6/10

Eric da Silva Moreira

Forward | £1.3 million | 7/10

James Ward-Prowse

Midfielder | Loan | 7/10

Alex Moreno

Defender | Loan | 6/10

Southampton

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Defender | £19.4 million | 6/10

Aaron Ramsdale

Goalkeeper | £18 million | 8/10

Flynn Downes

Midfielder | £15 million | 6/10

Cameron Archer

Forward | £14.8 million | 7/10

Mateus Fernandes

Midfielder | £12.6 million | 6/10

Ben Brereton Diaz

Forward | £7 million | 5/10

Yukinari Sugawara

Defender | £5.9 million | 6/10

Nathan Wood

Defender | £3 million | 6/10

Ronnie Edwards

Defender | £3 million | 6/10

Welington

Defender | Free transfer | 6/10

Charlie Taylor

Defender | Free transfer | 6/10

Ryan Fraser

Forward | Free transfer | 5/10

Adam Lallana

Midfielder | Free transfer | 6/10

Renato Takaoka

Forward | £3.4 million | 6/10

Kuryu Matsuki

Midfielder | Unknown fee | 6/10

Juan

Forward | Unknown fee | 6/10

Lesley Ugochukwu

Midfielder | Loan | 6/10

Maxwel Cornet

Forward | Loan | 6/10

Tottenham Hotspur

Dominic Solanke

Forward | £54 million | 5/10

Archie Gray

Midfielder | £34.8 million | 7/10

Wilson Odobert

Forward | £24.7 million | 7/10

Lucas Bergvall

Midfielder | £8.4 million | 7/10

Min-hyeok Yang

Forward | £3.4 million | 6/10

West Ham United

Max Kilman

Defender | £40 million | 7/10

Crysencio Summerville

Forward | £24.7 million | 8/10

Niclas Fullkrug

Forward | £22.8 million | 6/10

Luis Guilherme

Forward | £19.4 million | 6/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Defender | £14.8 million | 7/10

Guido Rodriguez

Midfielder | Free transfer | 8/10

Wes Foderingham

Goalkeeper | Free transfer | 5/10

Mohamadou Kante

Midfielder | Unknown fee | 6/10

Jean-Clair Todibo

Defender | Loan | 7/10

Carlos Soler

Midfielder | Loan | 6/10

Wolves

Andre

Midfielder | £18.5 million | 7/10

Rodrigo Gomes

Midfielder | £12.6 million | 6/10

Sam Johnstone

Goalkeeper | £10 million | 5/10

Pedro Lima

Defender | £8.4 million | 7/10

Tommy Doyle

Midfielder | £4.2 million | 6/10

Bastien Meupiyou

Defender | £4.2 million | 6/10

Jorgen Strand Larsen

Forward | Loan | 7/10

Carlos Forbs

Forward | Loan | 6/10

*Transfer fees taken from Transfermarkt.