Raheem Sterling says he is looking forward to being a part of the ‘togetherness’ at Arsenal after sealing a deadline-day move away from Chelsea.

Sterling was among a clutch of players effectively exiled from the Chelsea squad under new boss Enzo Maresca, stripped of his squad number and set to train away from the core group.

The England international was linked with a number of high-profile moves over the summer, with the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa reportedly showing interest.

However, in an unexpected twist, Arsenal sealed a loan move for Sterling in one of the final moves before the English window closed.

Raheem Sterling excited by Arsenal ‘togetherness’

Speaking to Arsenal’s official media channels after making his switch to the Emirates, Sterling spoke of his ‘unbelievable feeling’ at joining the Gunners.

However, he also appeared to throw a little shade at his former employers by claiming the ‘togetherness’ at Arsenal was a key factor in him joining the club.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s really exciting. I’m buzzing,” said Sterling (via Football.London).

“It’s one where we kind of left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just, like, ‘This is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line.”

The former Man City and Liverpool man added: “I spoke with Edu and I said that it’s something you can see from the outside, you can see the real togetherness from Mikel’s time here and you see the journey that the boys are on, and you can see the hunger, and I keep saying again, the togetherness is something I’m looking to be a part of.”