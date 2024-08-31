Ten Hag put the block on late swoop for Man United pair

Man United did some decent business in this summer’s transfer window, with Erik ten Hag boasting talent that will arguably improve his squad.

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte have all put pen to paper, with Jadon Sancho heading to Chelsea on loan but with an obligation to buy if the Blues finish in the top 14 positions in the Premier League.

The club have also let a number of players leave including Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and that might explain why the Dutchman was keen to rebuff a late approach by Real Betis for two of his players.

Erik ten Hag puts his foot down to block two Man United transfers

According to the Daily Mail, the Spanish outfit wanted to sign Antony and Christian Eriksen on loan before the deadline, however, that was never going to be allowed by ten Hag.

Antony has flopped since his arrival at Old Trafford and now finds himself down the pecking order for United, so the decision to keep him for 2024/25 seems an odd one from the manager.

Though Eriksen might be thought of as more of a fringe player nowadays too, he has plenty to offer if given the opportunity and therefore ten Hag’s decision in respect of the Dane at least seems a little more understandable.

In any event, both are likely to have to be content with a spot on the subs bench for the most part when everyone is fit.

Strength in depth is clearly important to the club who struggled badly last season – particularly in defence – when injuries bit hard.

Were such a scenario to befall them once more, at least ten Hag can be assured that in Antony and Christian Eriksen, he has two players that will give their best when called upon.