Video: “It’s the rules” – Ten Hag unhappy with PSR as Man United bid goodbye to McTominay

Transfer deadline day finally saw confirmation that Scott McTominay had left Man United and signed for Italian giants, Napoli.

The 27-year-old had been rumoured to be leaving the club for a while but any rumours turned out to be just that.

However, the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which mean academy products at a club can be counted as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet if they’re sold, appears to be the reason behind McTominay’s departure this summer.

That’s certainly the impression Erik ten Hag had during his pre-match press conference for the Liverpool game, and he clearly wasn’t happy.

