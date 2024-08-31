Tottenham Hotspur legend questions Chelsea’s shock signing

Tottenham Hotspur legend Michael Dawson has questioned Jadon Sancho’s surprise deadline-day move to Chelsea.

With the summer transfer window now sealed shut after Friday night’s deadline, fans will be focused on the immediate future of their clubs as they now must make do with the current layout of their squads.

Compared to transfer windows of the past few years, this summer has been extremely quiet with the big sides seemingly hesitant to pay out large transfer fees in order to secure their targets.

But unsurprisingly Chelsea still tops the charts for the most expenditure bringing in the likes of Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall among others.

But the most surprising signing from manager Enzo Maresca came on the final day of the window when the Blues sealed the deal for Manchester United outcast Sancho to join the ranks on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The 24-year-old has looked a shadow of himself since making the initial move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund. He was forced to return to the German club after a fallout with Erik ten Hag last season.

Michael Dawson on surprise Chelsea deal

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Spurs defender Dawson questioned the move as a whole and claimed that Sancho will still struggle for minutes at Stamford Bridge.

‘Jadon Sancho is a good player, let’s not forget that’ he told Sky Sports.

‘But to go to Chelsea, why will it be any different there? Where’s he going to play? I honestly thought he needed to go somewhere where he was going to play.’

The English winger will replace Raheem Sterling who also made a surprise deadline day move of his own to London rivals Arsenal from Chelsea after he himself was outcast from the squad.