Video: Erling Haaland with an incredible finish to score his 6th goal of the season | West Ham 1-2 Manchester City

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

Erling Haaland strikes again to put Manchester City back in front against West Ham.

After capitalising on an early mistake by the Hammers to open the scoring, the Norwegian striker saw his team pegged back when Jarrod Bowen’s cross deflected off Ruben Dias for an own goal.

But Haaland struck again soon after. With the score level, City moved the ball swiftly around the edge of the box, and Lewis found Haaland on the left. The prolific forward took a single touch before unleashing a powerful shot into the top right corner, making it 2-1 and notching his sixth goal of the season.

Can he go on to grab back-to-back hat-tricks?

Watch the goal below:

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.