Video: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde levels for Wolves with a sensational goal from outside the box

Nottingham Forest FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has scored a stunning goal from outside the box to level the score for Wolves. 

Nottingham Forest took the lead in the 10th minute through Chris Wood’s towering header.

But just two minutes later, Wolves had the score level thanks to a truly incredible strike from the French midfielder.

The Wolves man fires in a first time strike from way out, sending it straight towards the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance to save it.

Watch the goal of the week contender below:

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League explains controversial Declan Rice red card that rules him out of North London derby
“You’re subconsciously programmed” – Mohamed Salah on what Arne Slot is trying to change at Liverpool
Premier League rivals shut down incredible £50m package from Newcastle on deadline day
More Stories Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.