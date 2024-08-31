Video: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde levels for Wolves with a sensational goal from outside the box

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has scored a stunning goal from outside the box to level the score for Wolves.

Nottingham Forest took the lead in the 10th minute through Chris Wood’s towering header.

But just two minutes later, Wolves had the score level thanks to a truly incredible strike from the French midfielder.

The Wolves man fires in a first time strike from way out, sending it straight towards the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance to save it.

Watch the goal of the week contender below:

Jean?Ricner Bellegarde, take a bow! ? The Wolves man goes WACK from way out and sends it straight towards the top corner. That is an outrageous strike! Free to watch highlights | https://t.co/8YvvcgoWhc pic.twitter.com/sdH31tUaDS — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 31, 2024