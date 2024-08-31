Video: Onana finishes off flawless free-kick routine as Aston Villa take the lead against Leicester

Aston Villa FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Amadou Onana finished off a brilliantly executed free-kick routine to put Aston Villa ahead against Leicester City.

The goal was a masterclass straight out of the training ground. Youri Tielemans stood over the free-kick, with everyone anticipating a cross, but instead, he played a clever ground pass to Ollie Watkins, who made a sharp run into the box.

Watkins’ first touch was impeccable, taking the ball away from the defenders before delivering a perfect pass across the goal for Onana to tap in from close range.

A well-rehearsed set-piece. Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
“Amazing” – Mikel Arteta blasts referee for Declan Rice red card in Arsenal defeat
Bukayo Saka fumes at referee inconsistency after Arsenal defeat
Video: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde levels for Wolves with a sensational goal from outside the box

 

 

More Stories Amadou Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.