Video: Onana finishes off flawless free-kick routine as Aston Villa take the lead against Leicester

Amadou Onana finished off a brilliantly executed free-kick routine to put Aston Villa ahead against Leicester City.

The goal was a masterclass straight out of the training ground. Youri Tielemans stood over the free-kick, with everyone anticipating a cross, but instead, he played a clever ground pass to Ollie Watkins, who made a sharp run into the box.

Watkins’ first touch was impeccable, taking the ball away from the defenders before delivering a perfect pass across the goal for Onana to tap in from close range.

A well-rehearsed set-piece. Watch the goal below: