Video: Paqueta’s slip-up sees Haaland strike as Manchester City take the lead

West Ham initially started strong, but a costly mistake by Lucas Paqueta quickly changed the atmosphere at the London Stadium.

Paqueta took the eye off the ball as the pass came to him, resulting in him losing possession to Bernardo Silva, who swiftly played a through ball into Erling Haaland’s path, setting him up perfectly for a chance on goal.

The Norwegian striker took a couple of touches before expertly finishing past Areola, giving Manchester City the lead.

Watch the goal below:

This is his 5th goal of the season already. He scored on the opening day against Chelsea and a hat-trick against Ipswich Town last week.