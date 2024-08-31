Video: There is no stopping him! Haaland’s brilliant finish caps off back-to-back hat-tricks in style

Erling Haaland delivered another spectacular performance, scoring a hat-trick to secure a 3-1 victory for Manchester City over West Ham.

The Norwegian striker’s first goal came from a sharp finish with his left foot after a mistake by Lucas Paqueta gifted Bernardo Silva the chance to set him up.

West Ham levelled the score with a Ruben Dias own-goal, but Haaland responded with a rocket of a strike from 10 yards out to restore City’s lead.

Despite West Ham’s valiant efforts and near misses, Haaland sealed the game in the 83rd minute. A perfectly timed run allowed him to receive a great through ball from Matheus Nunes, and he completed his hat-trick with a composed flick over Lukasz Fabianski.

This was his seventh goal of the season and his 11th hat-trick for Manchester City. Absolutely incredible!

Watch the hat-trick below:

"Did you ever doubt him" ? Back-to-back hat-tricks for Erling Haaland ? pic.twitter.com/Nawu7r9ceS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2024