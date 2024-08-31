Virgil van Dijk saga could see Liverpool move for £75m-rated international ace

When you think of the current Liverpool team, the names of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain, Virgil van Dijk, are likely to be the first that pop into your head.

Though they are most closely associated with Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club, they could author the success for Arne Slot in his debut Premier League campaign.

How his team play for him at Old Trafford on Sunday, in what will be the Dutchman’s first real test at the helm of the Anfield outfit, could set the tone for the next few months of the 2024/25 campaign.

A season which could well be the last for any one of the aforementioned trio, given that their contracts all expire in June of next year.

Van Dijk could be replaced by Marc Guehi at Liverpool

Whether any decide to move on from the club at that point will likely be known ahead of time, and perhaps explains why the Reds could explore a deal for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, according to Mirror Sport.

Newcastle’s failed pursuit of Guehi, despite making at least four separate bids, has opened the door to the Reds to be able to put a package together to tempt the England international, who Palace are believed to rate at around the £75m mark.

Given that the player himself didn’t push for a move to the Magpies this summer despite their constant courting, and because he’s now been made Palace captain by Oliver Glasner, it’s far from a foregone conclusion that Guehi will move on from Selhurst Park, even if Liverpool or other suitors meet the South Londoners’ asking price.

For now, with this summer’s transfer window having only just concluded, the situation remains quiet.