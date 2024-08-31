Club wanted to pay record fee for Chelsea ace, report reveals why move collapsed

Chelsea attacker Deivid Washington was linked with a move away from the club on deadline day.

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward was the target for Strasbourg and the French outfit were willing to pay a club record fee of around €21 million for him. However, the transfer failed eventually and a report from L’Equipe claims that the Brazilian was not keen on the prospect of such a transfer. There have been rumours that Chelsea pulled the plug on the deal amid fears of a UEFA investigation on transfers between clubs owned by the same owners.

Washington is now set to continue at Stamford Bridge, and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the starting lineup in the coming months. The South American is a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he needs ample game time to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea is unlikely to benefit him at this stage of his career.

Can Chelsea find another destination for Deivid Washington?

Meanwhile, the transfer window is not closed in some of the other leagues and it will be interesting to see if any foreign club is willing to provide the young attacker with an exit route this summer. Washington was highly rated prior to his move to Chelsea and he has the attributes to develop into a top class player with the right guidance. Chelsea must focus on his development and nurture him properly in the coming seasons. He could develop into an important first team player for them and save millions for them in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg will certainly be disappointed to miss out on an elite talent like Washington this summer. It remains to be seen whether they renew their interest in the player in the upcoming windows.