Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny announced his retirement from professional football earlier this summer.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper terminated his contract with Juventus and announced the end of his playing career. However, the player has now revealed that he had the option to join Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners were looking to bring in a quality backup goalkeeper and they were keen on the 84-cap Polish international. Szczesny has played in the Premier League before and he knows the club well. It is not a surprise that Arsenal were open to bringing him back to the club. However, the 34-year-old goalkeeper has revealed that the move did not make sense for him, and he could have easily joined the club if it did.

“Sentiment kicked in, and I was open to talks with Arsenal out of respect for the club,” Szczesny said Meczyki on YouTube. “But I knew it wasn’t for me. It was all about logistics. Something very significant would have to happen for this move to happen. “I didn’t start talks with anyone, not even with Mikel,” the goalkeeper adds. “I could have made a phone call and reached an agreement. The Arsenal option came up before I terminated my contract with Juventus. “I said; ‘OK, we can talk.’ But, two days, later I said it didn’t make much sense.”

Arsenal signed Neto as Aaron Ramsdale replacement

Arsenal ended up signing Neto from Bournemouth on loan. The Gunners sanctioned the departure of Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton and they needed a quality backup option.

David Raya is the first-choice goalkeeper at the club and Arsenal need to need to bring in an alternative to him. There is no doubt that he would have been a quality acquisition. He has proven himself through the years at a big club and experience would have been an invaluable addition as well.

Meanwhile, Neto will look to make his mark at the north London club after joining them on loan on deadline day. It will be interesting to see if he can secure ample game time over the next few months.