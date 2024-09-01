Video: Joshua Zirkzee somehow misses an absolute sitter late-on

Joshua Zirkzee missed a guilt-edged opportunity late on to try and rally his side but was unable to keep it on target.

The Dutch centre-forward will be kicking himself after he was unable to convert a beautifully lofted cross from Marcus Rashford from the left-hand side.

Unable to get a clean connection, the ball spun off of the outside of Zirkzee’s boot and past the far post with the home side heading for a devastating defeat at Old Trafford.

The new signing also had a fantastic opportunity earlier in the game but directed his header straight at Alisson.

