Euro outfit looking to sign £150k-a-week Man United ace this month

Manchester United midfield Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder is not a key part of their plans going forward and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. According to a report from Het Belang van Limburg, Belgian outfit Anderlecht would be willing to provide the £150k-a-week midfielder with an exit route.

The Belgian transfer window remains open for now and they could make a move for the Denmark international late on in the window. The report states that Anderlecht are long-term admirers of the Manchester United midfielder and they are considering a move for him this summer.

Christian Eriksen would be a quality option

Even though he is 32, he could still be a quality acquisition for the Belgian club. Since his move to Manchester United, only Bruno Fernandes has produced more assists in the Premier League for the Red Devils. The midfielder has three goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Manchester United so far.

There is no doubt that Eriksen is a proven performer at the highest level and his technical ability could make a big difference for Anderlecht in the final third. His experience and leadership qualities will be invaluable additions to the dressing room as well.

The midfielder will be a free agent next summer and Manchester United will look to get rid of him this summer if possible. They will not want to lose him for free next year. He is likely to be available for a nominal price and the Belgian outfit should be able to afford him without any problems.

The 32-year-old will look to play as much as possible at this stage of his career as well and a move to Belgium would be ideal for him. The lower intensity of the Belgian league would suit him as well.