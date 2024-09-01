Ange Postecoglou breaks silence over injured Spurs star after fears he could miss Arsenal clash

Ange Postecoglou has provided an injury update on Mickey van de Ven after the Dutch defender missed out against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St. James’ Park with ambitions of securing their second win of the campaign after a disappointing draw against Bournemouth last week.

Spurs are also in search of their second win of the new Premier League season after they dismantled Everton in incredible fashion last weekend however they make the trip up North on Sunday without one of their best players available.

Van de Ven appeared to pick up a knock during the game against the Toffee’s last week which seems to have worsened over time as he was not part of the squad that travelled to St. James’ Park.

With a titanic clash with their bitter rivals Arsenal just around the corner there were obvious concerns within the Tottenham fanbase but speaking prior to kick-off, Postecoglou reassured fans that it was not serious.

Ange Postecoglou breaks silence on Van de Ven injury

‘No, not really. It’s nothing serious.’ The Australian manager said after he was questioned about the severity of the injury via the Metro.

‘We’ve got a heaped programme straight after the international break so we’re going to need all our back four.’

Unfortunately for Postecglou this just adds to his worries as Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are also missing due to injuries, forcing Spurs to play without a natural number nine upfront once again.

Tottenham fans will be praying for a swift return for Van de Ven in time for the North London derby with the Gunners dealing with their own selection issues as Declan Rice will miss the clash after receiving a red card on Saturday.

His natural replacement, Mikel Merino, will also miss the game after suffering a shoulder injury during his first training session with the club.