Edu pulls off another Arsenal transfer masterstroke after impressive Sterling detail emerges

Arsenal have once again shown they’re a force to be reckoned with.

The Gunners’ business in the transfer window has been just as impressive as their form on the pitch.

Director Edu, who is responsible for the club’s recruitment, has enjoyed a relatively busy summer.

Despite only bringing in three players, Arsenal have offloaded 11, including Fabio Vieira, who joined Porto on a season-long loan with a clause included that will allow Arsenal to penalise the Portuguese club if the midfielder fails to play a certain amount of games.

And that’s not the only impressive clause Edu has successfully negotiated this summer.

How much are Arsenal paying for Raheem Sterling?

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Arsenal, who signed Raheem Sterling on loan in the window’s final hours from Chelsea, have managed to bring the winger in on a cut-price deal.

The 29-year-old’s deal at Stamford Bridge sees him earn a whopping £350,000-per week. Arsenal aren’t paying that much though. In fact, the Gunners have managed to convince their rivals to agree to them paying less than half of the Englishman’s salary.

The new Arsenal loanee has yet to make his Gunners debut but was in attendance at the Emirates for his latest club’s 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

Sterling’s loan agreement does not include a buy option.