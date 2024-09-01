Exclusive: Arsenal to begin contract negotiations over key figure this month

Arsenal are preparing to extend the contract of manager Mikel Arteta until the 2027/2028 season, with the club’s sporting director Edu expected to begin negotiations in September, CaughtOffside understands.

Arsenal are delighted with the work Arteta has done during his time at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners finally back in the Champions League and competing for major titles again after a difficult period towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign and Unai Emery’s relatively brief stint in charge.

Arteta’s new contract is expected to include a substantial salary increase, reflecting the club’s confidence in Arteta’s leadership and their commitment to long-term success. Sources close to the negotiations believe that Arteta is likely to accept Arsenal’s offer, given his positive relationship with the club and his desire to continue building on the progress he’s made in his project so far.

Edu, who has been instrumental in Arsenal’s recent strategic moves, will spearhead the negotiations. The discussions are anticipated to start in September, highlighting the club’s urgency to finalise the deal as soon as possible.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be happy about this development, seeing it as a positive step towards securing the club’s future under Arteta’s guidance.

Arteta remains the man to take Arsenal forwards

Arteta’s time as Arsenal manager hasn’t always been easy, with some harsh critics likely to feel the Spaniard could have done better at times in the last two years to actually go all the way and deliver the Premier League title.

Arsenal were also hugely disappointing in their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich in last season’s quarter-finals, with fans likely to be eager to see some progress in that competition at long last.

Still, there are few better managers in the game at the moment and AFC will no doubt want to ensure there’s no risk of the 42-year-old being snapped up by another top European club.