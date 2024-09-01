Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has fallen down the pecking order at the club and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

Even though the Premier League transfer window has closed, he could still join other European leagues where the transfer window remains open for a few weeks. According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 27-year-old defender has been offered to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

They are looking for a quality replacement for Ferdi Kadioglu who joined Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this summer. The Turkish side is coached by the former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho. It will be interesting to see if they are keen on taking up the option to sign Chilwell.

The 27-year-old is certainly a quality player and he could be a superb acquisition for them. He needs regular game time in order to regain his form and confidence. If he can get back to his best, he could be an asset for the Turkish club.

Can Mourinho influence help seal Chilwell transfer?

Furthermore, Fenerbahce could find it easy to negotiate a deal with Chelsea, especially with Mourinho at the helm. The Portuguese manager has strong connections at the London club and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

There have been rumours that the player could be allowed to leave on loan if a permanent deal cannot be secured. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Ideally, Chelsea will look to get the £200k-a-week defender off their books.

If the England international can impress during his loan spell at the Turkish club, Chelsea will be able to sell him for a substantial amount of money next summer. Marc Cucurella is currently the first choice left back at the club, and Renato Veiga will be his understudy.

Chilwell is the third choice left back at Chelsea now, and it would make sense for him to move on.