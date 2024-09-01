Chelsea extend first-team player’s contract until 2033

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Nicolas Jackson to extend his contract.

The 23-year-old is highly rated by Chelsea’s hierarchy, and according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, is viewed as ‘key to central attacking core’.

Consequently, despite the striker joining from Villarreal just 12 months ago and penning a deal until 2031, the Blues have added another two years by successfully agreeing fresh terms.

The striker’s new deal will now run for another nine years, ensuring his immediate, and long-term, future will be at Stamford Bridge.

Although the Londoners worked tirelessly to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer, Jackson remains an important player for Enzo Maresca.

And in light of Chelsea’s failed pursuit of Osimhen, the Senegal international is set to continue to lead the Blues’ attacking line with Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix vying for the shadow striker position.

Since joining Chelsea, Jackson, who also has 14 senior international caps to his name, has scored 18 goals and registered seven assists in 47 games in all competitions.