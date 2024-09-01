Chelsea still looking to sell player following late transfer enquiry from PL club

Chelsea are still keen to find a solution for Ben Chilwell as the England left-back is clearly not in their first-team plans for the season ahead.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Chilwell’s situation after he was the subject of an enquiry from Brentford late on in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken publicly about Chilwell not having a role in his plans for this season, but it seems the Blues never had any particularly clear cut opportunities to offload the 27-year-old.

Chilwell seemingly attracted some interest from Brentford in the final days of the window, but it never went anywhere particularly advanced, so Chelsea are now keeping this situation open, with Romano hinting that other markets could be an opportunity for them, as some clubs in other leagues are still able to sign players for a bit longer.

Chilwell transfer: Chelsea still keen to find solution for left-back

“There could be movements for Ben Chilwell, for sure. I have no information so far – I’m only told that Brentford called in the final two or three days of the window to understand the situation but it never led to anything concrete or advanced,” Romano said.

“Now there are other markets open and Chelsea are still keen on finding a solution for Chilwell if they can.”

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this situation as there will surely be some other clubs around the world who’d be ready to sign a proven player like Chilwell.

Even if the England international has been a little injury prone, he’s a fine talent on his day and could prove a useful option for a lot of teams if he were able to put his problems behind him and stay fit more often.