Crystal Palace looking to agree on a new deal with 27-year-old key star

Crystal Palace are hoping to tie Jean-Philippe Mateta down to a new contract.

According to a report from Sunday Mirror (September 1, Page 68), Crystal Palace are looking to open contracts with the 27-year-old striker and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement. 

Mateta has been an important first-team player for the Eagles and they need to hold onto him. Although they have brought in Eddie Nketiah on deadline day, they will need the 27-year-old this season.

Crystal Palace will be hoping to push for a top-half finish and they need quality and depth in the side. Nketiah could play a key role for them in the coming months. He is well-settled at the club and he is a key player for them.

Mateta has been a key player for Palace

The striker scored 19 goals and picked up five assists in all competitions last season and he earns £50,000 a week at Crystal Palace. The new deal should see him earn more money and it would be a fitting reward for his performances last season.

The Frenchman is clearly at the peak of his powers and he will look to continue performing at a high level for the Eagles this season as well. The Frenchman helped his country win a silver medal in the Olympics during the summer as well.

Meanwhile, the report from Sunday Mirror claims that manager Oliver Glasner is an admirer of the 27-year-old Frenchman and he wants to keep the player at the club for as long as possible. The striker has a contract with the London club until 2026, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to sign an extension in the coming weeks.

