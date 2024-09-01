Versatile Villa man set to definitely leave the club in 2025

Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is reportedly set to leave the club permanently in 2025.

The 29-year-old made the move to Anderlecht on loan in the summer and the Birmingham Mail report that this includes an obligation to buy.

Dendoncker has been out of the first-team picture at Villa Park in recent times, having previously also gone out on loan, spending last season with Napoli.

There is surely no future for Dendoncker at Villa, so fans won’t be too surprised that he’s heading towards a permanent exit in the summer of 2025.

Villa have a big squad now and plenty of quality that means Unai Emery can focus on other individuals in both defence and midfield, the two positions Dendoncker can play.

The Belgian international has his qualities, as he showed during his time at Wolves, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to expectations at Villa and it’s probably now time for him to move on.