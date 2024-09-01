West Ham keen to sign £40m goal-machine in January

West Ham United are reportedly keen to try again for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in the January transfer window.

Latest reports suggest the Hammers will not give up on their pursuit of Duran, who was one of their top targets late on this summer, having also been linked with Chelsea earlier in the window.

Duran looks an exciting young talent and it seems West Ham left their move too late this summer as there was not time for Unai Emery and co. to replace the Colombia international.

Still, it remains to be seen if Duran will continue to play regularly at Villa Park and that could pave the way for him to leave if the right offer comes in.

It’s suggested West Ham will have to pay at least £40m for the 20-year-old, but that could end up being a good investment in a young player with a big future in the game.

Chelsea were clearly very tempted by Duran at one point, though they perhaps felt they’d be able to land other big talents as they pursued Victor Osimhen right until the end of the window.

In the end, that deal didn’t work out, and if they’d known it was going to be such a challenge then perhaps they would have just gone ahead and signed Duran earlier.

West Ham could now have the chance to punish Chelsea, but it’s still some time before January so we’ll see how the situation develops in the months ahead.