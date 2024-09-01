Video: Eberechi Eze scores sublime goal to bring Crystal Palace level vs Chelsea

Eberechi Eze has shown his class and quality in typical fashion with a lovely finish from outside the box to bring Crystal Palace level away to Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson had given the home side the lead in the first half, but now Eze has hit back to make it 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

See below as Eze curled in from outside the box, making this difficult finish look almost effortless…

??| GOAL: WHAT A GOAL BY EZE!!! Chelsea 1-1 Palace pic.twitter.com/UjXYd9OyTT — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 1, 2024

Eze is a superb talent and it’s surprising that he didn’t end up being signed by a bigger club this summer after the great form he’s shown for Palace, and also for England.

The 26-year-old is surely good enough to play at the very highest level, but then again it’s also likely the case that Palace would have demanded huge money to let him go.

They’ll be glad he’s still with them firing in goals like this!