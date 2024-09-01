Gary Neville gives Erik ten Hag prediction after Liverpool defeat

Gary Neville has warned Erik ten Hag that he needs to turn things around at Old Trafford or risk losing his job by Christmas.

Manchester United were beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford by bitter rivals Liverpool in a game which once again amplified the club’s biggest issues both on and off the pitch.

Despite some success early on for the home side, it was Liverpool who broke the deadlock after Casemiro’s wayward pass to Ryan Gravenberch led to a lobbed cross to the back post from Mohamed Salah where Luis Diaz headed home.

The Colombian winger then doubled the advantage just before the break when after another mistake from the Brazilian midfielder, the two Liverpool forwards combined once again to make it 2-0.

After bagging two assists Salah struck after the interval with a left-footed shot inside Andre Onana’s near post.

Gary Neville warns Ten Hag

Despite a good summer transfer window, Ten Hag has once again been hit with the pressure that he experienced throughout most of the last campaign.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio after full-time, Manchester United legend Neville commented on the future of the Dutch manager.

‘But Erik ten Hag is going to have to get the club into a position sort of challenging the Champions League towards Christmas, or else he’s going to be in trouble.’ He said.

‘He knows that.’

The international break will provide some time to help the new players bed in but the games will come thick and fast after that with both Spurs and Aston Villa on the horizon.