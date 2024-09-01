Erling Haaland’s latest hat-trick has left him on course to break a Premier League record in remarkable time.

The Norwegian phenom netted all three goals as reigning champions Manchester City beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Of course, that’s Haaland’s second hat-trick in as many games after he put Ipswich Town to the sword in a 4-1 comeback victory last week.

Haaland’s back-to-back trebles now means he has eight hat-tricks in the Premier League, drawing level with Michael Owen, Harry Kane and Thierry Henry.

However, where those Premier League icons took 326, 320 and 258 games, respectively, to reach that figure, it has taken Haaland just 69.

In fact, the former Dortmund man is now just one hat-trick behind Robbie Fowler, three behind Alan Shearer and four adrift of record-holder Sergio Aguerio, who took 379, 441 and 275 games respectively, to reach their marks.

Haaland tipped to set Premier League hat-trick record

Haaland now has seven goals in just three games at the start of this season; at least four more than any other player.

It feels inevitable that he will secure a third Premier League Golden Boot in a row.

But more than that, former Chelsea, Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino believes he could catch Aguero’s hat-trick record this season. If he were to even take until the final day of the season having played in every game, that would still mean he’d do so in just 104 games.

“They’ll probably get another four hat-tricks this season,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“It’s astonishing. I mean I’m looking at you and it is. Would it be that unlikely that he got another four hat-tricks? No, not at all.”

Cascarino added: “He’s everything. I mean he’s got a big smile on his face a lot of the time and you sort of think, well why wouldn’t he? Because he’s confident and that’s clear.

“If he avoids injury he’s getting 30-plus goals easily this year.”