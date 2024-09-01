(Video) Harvey Barnes fires Newcastle into first-half lead against Spurs

Newcastle United have taken a first-half lead against Tottenham Hotspur during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League matchup at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are looking to continue their recent head-to-head form having beaten the Lilywhites in their last two previous meetings.

And taking a huge step toward making it three wins from three, Harvey Barnes has fired the home team into a 37-minute lead.

Reacting first to a pass into the box from Lloyd Kelly, the former Leicester City winger slotted the ball beyond Guglielmo Vicario.

Check out the moment St. James’ Park erupted below.

