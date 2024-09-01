Nicolas Jackson has put Chelsea 1-0 up against Crystal Palace this afternoon, poking the ball home from close range after a lovely flowing move involving Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer.

Watch below as Jackson showed great movement to get into the box, while the young Senegal international then made no mistake with the simple finish after Palmer put it on a plate for him…

??| GOAL: NICOLAS JACKSON OPENS THE SCORING FOR CHELSEA! Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/VyQG37kQOk — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 1, 2024

Jackson had a mixed first season at Stamford Bridge but improved as the campaign went on, with Chelsea fans sure to be excited about what the 23-year-old can offer them this time around.

Enzo Maresca certainly has Chelsea playing some lovely football at the moment, with this slick counter attack too much for Palace in the end.