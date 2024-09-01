Jamie Carragher believes Erik ten Hag is walking a similar path at Man Utd to that which Brendan Rodgers did at Liverpool.

‘Mixed’ would be an understated way to describe Ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford so far.

The Dutchman guided United to an EFL Cup title and third place in the Premier League during his first season in charge.

However, he could only follow that up by finishing eighth last season, though a shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City was ultimately enough to save his job and earn him a contract extension.

But the Red Devils have made a dreadful start to the new campaign, with a crushing 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford darkening the gathering clouds; not least thanks to the mistake-prone manner of the loss.

Carragher makes Erik ten Hag prediction

Speaking after Sunday’s match, Carragher made a worrying prediction that Ten Hag may be going the same way at Old Trafford as Rodgers did at Anfield — ultimately ending in him being sacked and replaced by Jurgen Klopp in October 2015.

“I don’t think anything is going to change in terms of the football [at Man Utd],” said Carragher.

“I have seen this before at Liverpool. Go back before Klopp came in when there was talk of Brendan Rodgers losing his job after one season.

“They weren’t sure what to do, FSG [Liverpool’s ownership], and they kept him and Rodgers changed his staff.

“You expect something different, but the manager is the main man. Rodgers was gone in October. Ten Hag said in his interview ‘we will see where we are at the end of the season’.

“In Jurgen Klopp’s third season [at Liverpool] they were in a Champions League final and you could see something building going forward.

“I would be surprised if he is still there at the end of the season.”