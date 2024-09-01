Kevin Nolan has advised Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to get ‘back to basics’ in order to rediscover his best form.

Rashford is yet to score in three appearances across all competitions this season and endured a tough 2023/24 campaign, registering just eight goals in 43 appearances — a big step down from the 30 goals he scored in 2022/23 and ultimately costing him a place at Euro 2024 with England.

The 26-year-old has also failed to attempt a single shot in what has been a lacklustre start to the new Premier League season.

Nolan offers Marcus Rashford advice

Rashford does, of course, have a chance to make amends after being named in the starting line-up for Manchester United’s clash with arch-rivals Liverpool.

Ahead of kick-off, ex-West Ham coach Nolan — who made 401 Premier League appearances for Bolton, West Ham and Newcastle combined during his playing days — has revealed how he would help Rashford.

“If I had Rashford working with me I would try to just strip it all back to getting the ball into the back of the net again,” Nolan told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Everything he does he seems to carry a huge weight on him. Every wrong decision or if he doesn’t get a shot attempt on target, it is the worst thing in the world.

“When you have had the few years he has had and then you start this new season with a lot of people doubting you it is hard.

“He needs to get back to the drawing board and back to basics and go from there.”